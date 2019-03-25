Old Radio
March 25, 2019 4:26 pm

Those Old Radio Shows March 29-30

By Digital content coordinator  770 CHQR
Friday, March 29:

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 14, Fat Trader and the Sword of Apak; Burns & Allen – George Prepares to Entertain the Troops
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Dodsworth
Hour 3: Roy Rogers – Going After Counterfeiters; Hardy Family – Skiing Star
Hour 4: The Six Shooter – Cora Plummer Quincy; Inner Sanctum – Honeymoon with Death

Saturday, March 30:

Hour 1: Philip Marlowe – The White Carnation; Wild Bill Hickok – Guns for Grandpa Granger
Hour 2: My Favourite Husband – Liz Tries to Stop Gossiping; Great Gildersleeve – Gildy is in a Rut
Hour 3: Jack Benny – April Fools Gags; Dragnet – The Big Cup
Hour 4: Aldrich Family – April Fool’s Day; Let George Do It – Snow Blind
Hour 5: 21st Precinct – Kid Brother Suspected of Robberies; Rogue’s Gallery – Fortune in Furs

