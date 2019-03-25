Those Old Radio Shows March 29-30

Friday, March 29:

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 14, Fat Trader and the Sword of Apak; Burns & Allen – George Prepares to Entertain the Troops

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Dodsworth

Hour 3: Roy Rogers – Going After Counterfeiters; Hardy Family – Skiing Star

Hour 4: The Six Shooter – Cora Plummer Quincy; Inner Sanctum – Honeymoon with Death

Saturday, March 30:

Hour 1: Philip Marlowe – The White Carnation; Wild Bill Hickok – Guns for Grandpa Granger

Hour 2: My Favourite Husband – Liz Tries to Stop Gossiping; Great Gildersleeve – Gildy is in a Rut

Hour 3: Jack Benny – April Fools Gags; Dragnet – The Big Cup

Hour 4: Aldrich Family – April Fool’s Day; Let George Do It – Snow Blind

Hour 5: 21st Precinct – Kid Brother Suspected of Robberies; Rogue’s Gallery – Fortune in Furs