New president appointed at McMaster Children’s Hospital: Hamilton Health Services

A new president has been appointed at McMaster Children’s Hospital.

Hamilton Health Sciences says Bruce Squires will begin his new role as president of the hospital, as well as vice president of women’s and children’s health for HHS, on July 4.

He will replace Dr. Peter Fitzgerald, who has been president of McMaster Children’s Hospital since 2008 and who will step aside in July to continue working as a pediatric surgeon at the hospital.

Squires is currently the vice president of people, strategy and performance at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa, and was previously the vice president of corporate affairs at the Canadian Medical Association.

“Mr. Squires’ record of accomplishment leading change within the healthcare sector will make him a strong addition to Hamilton Health Sciences and McMaster Children’s Hospital,” said Dr. Wes Stephen, executive vice president, clinical operations and chief operating officer at HHS, in a statement.