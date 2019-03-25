Paying tribute to Harry Howell

Hamiltonians and hockey fans are saying goodbye to Harry Howell.

The Hockey Hall of Famer passed away March 9 at the age of 86.

He played 21 seasons in the National Hockey League as a defenceman with the New York Rangers, Oakland Seals/California Golden Seals and Los Angeles Kings from 1952 to 1973.

Visitation is being held Friday at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Road E., Hamilton, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Harry’s Life will be held in the William J. Markey Chapel at the Bay Gardens Funeral Home on Saturday, March 23, at 1 p.m.

A private family interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to the Hamilton Bulldogs Foundation Harry Howell Scholarship.

Online condolences may be shared at www.baygardens.ca.