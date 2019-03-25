Sports
March 25, 2019

Paying tribute to Harry Howell

Ted Michaels By News Anchor  Global News

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 22, 2009 file photo, Harry Howell waves to the crowd during a ceremony to retire his number before the Ranger's hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York. NHL Hall of Fame defenseman Harry Howell, who played the most games in the history of New York Rangers, has died. He was 86. Howell died Saturday night, March 9, 2019. Howell played 1,160 games for the Rangers from 1952-69 and had his No. 3 retired by the team. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Hamiltonians and hockey fans are saying goodbye to Harry Howell.

The Hockey Hall of Famer passed away March 9 at the age of 86.

He played 21 seasons in the National Hockey League as a defenceman with the New York Rangers, Oakland Seals/California Golden Seals and Los Angeles Kings from 1952 to 1973.

Visitation is being held Friday at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Road E., Hamilton, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Harry’s Life will be held in the William J. Markey Chapel at the Bay Gardens Funeral Home on Saturday, March 23, at 1 p.m.

A private family interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to the Hamilton Bulldogs Foundation Harry Howell Scholarship.

Online condolences may be shared at www.baygardens.ca.

