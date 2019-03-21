Tenant defence fund to level playing field for vulnerable Hamilton renters

Hamilton politicians have given preliminary approval to a pilot program that aims to protect vulnerable tenants.

The emergency and community services committee has voted to establish a “tenant defence fund” to help cover legal costs for eligible tenant groups as they prepare and present a defence against above-guideline rent increases.

Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann is a supporter of the initiative which aims to level the playing field when applications go before the Landlord and Tenant Board.

Nann says it’s not about pitting landlords and tenants against each other, but rather providing assistance for those facing “the financial burden of a marketplace when it comes to renting that is unfair.”

The fund is being established with a balance of $50,000 and if eligible, individual tenant groups can apply for grants of up to $1,000 to defray their legal costs.

