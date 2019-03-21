Politics
March 21, 2019 5:29 pm

Tenant defence fund to level playing field for vulnerable Hamilton renters

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Hamilton politicians hope a tenant defence fund will level the playing field at the Landlord and Tenant Board.

Hamilton politicians have given preliminary approval to a pilot program that aims to protect vulnerable tenants.

The emergency and community services committee has voted to establish a “tenant defence fund” to help cover legal costs for eligible tenant groups as they prepare and present a defence against above-guideline rent increases.

Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann is a supporter of the initiative which aims to level the playing field when applications go before the Landlord and Tenant Board.

Nann says it’s not about pitting landlords and tenants against each other, but rather providing assistance for those facing “the financial burden of a marketplace when it comes to renting that is unfair.”

The fund is being established with a balance of $50,000 and if eligible, individual tenant groups can apply for grants of up to $1,000 to defray their legal costs.

