Fresh Top 20 March 22nd – March 24th, 2019
A A
Week of March 22nd – March, 24th 2019
- #1 / LW #1 | Panic! At The Disco | High Hopes
- #2 / LW #2 | Scott Helman | Hangs Ups
- #3 / LW #3 | Marshmello | Happier f/Bastille
- #4 / LW #6 | Halsey | Without Me
- #5 / LW #5 | Alessia Cara | Trust My Lonely
- #6 / LW #4 | 5 Seconds of Summer | Youngblood
- #7 / LW #7 | Bulow | Two Punks In Love
- #8 / LW #10 | Loud Luxury f. Anders | Love No More
- #9 / LW #8 | Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper | Shallow
- #10 /LW #11 | Mark Ronson & Miley Cyrus | Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
- #11 /LW#13 | Ellie Goulding x Diplo | Close To Me
- #12 /LW#9 | Ariana Grande | Breathin
- #13 /LW#17 | Pink | Walk Me Home
- #14 /LW#12 | Maroon 5 F. Cardi B | Girls Like You
- #15 / LW#15 | The Chainsmokers & Kelsea Ballerini | This Feeling
- #16 /LW #14 | Lovelytheband | Broken
- #17 /LW #16 | Avril Lavigne | Head Above Water
- 18 /LW#18 | Tyler Shaw | With You
- #19 /LW #20 | Dean Lewis | Be Alright
- #20 /LW #19 | Ria Mae | Hold Me
BUZZ OF THE WEEK!
THROWBACK!
Contact Toni!
Name(required)
Email(required)
Your Message(required)op 20
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.