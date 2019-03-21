Province pledges health worker hiring spree as it announces Burnaby Urgent and Primary Care Centre

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix is promising to hire 68 new health care workers, including 10 general practitioners and 10 nurse practitioners in Burnaby, as it rolls out its new health care strategy.

The workers, who will be recruited over the next three years, will work in a newly-announced urgent and primary care centre (UPCC) and three new primary care networks (PCN).

The NDP government promised to implement UPCCs as a part of its 2017 election campaign. The facilities are intended to take stress off of hospital ERs while providing patients with same-day access to doctors and nurses.

When it opens at 7315 Edmonds St. in May, the Burnaby UPCC will be the sixth of 12 such facilities in the province.

The new PCNs will consist of a network of 45 existing primary care clinics and 133 general practitioners.

They aim to bring a “team-based” approach to health care and will match patients who don’t have a doctor with a primary care provider, without requiring them to visit a walk-in clinic or emergency room for everyday needs.

The PCNs will be located in Metrotown, Edmonds and the Brentwood/Hastings areas, with a fourth PCN planned for Lougheed in the future.

Once fully established, the Burnaby UPCC and a facility in the Metrotown PCN will also host “incubators,” where experienced doctors mentor new family physicians.

Dix said the province will provide $12 million in annual funding to the new Burnaby health assets by their third year in operation.

As a part of its primary-care plan, the NDP government has pledged to hire 200 family doctors and 200 nurse practitioners across B.C.