N.S. spending $2.5 million to address bedsores at care homes

Nova Scotia has announced more than $2.5 million to address bedsore issues at long-term care homes in the province.

The move follows a series of media reports raising questions about the quality of care, including the death of a 40-year-old woman with an infected bedsore.

The province said the money announced today will help staff prevent and manage pressure injuries.

It will give care facilities quicker access to equipment like special air mattresses and pressure redistribution cushions, as well as buy 209 ceiling lifts to help workers move residents more safely.

The NDP says the funding is good news but will not solve “major” staffing issues in long term care, while the Tories say they had proposed similar measures in legislation last year.

The Liberal government also says it will release more data around the long-term care sector.