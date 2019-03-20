Sections of Osborne Street closed after pedestrian struck by vehicle

Winnipeg police have shut down a section of Osborne Street after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian.

The intersection at southbound Osborne and Morley Avenue is closed, as is northbound Osborne at Bartlet Avenue.

Police told Global News the pedestrian, a male, was sent to hospital in critical condition after being struck around 3 p.m.

Drivers should expect traffic delays throughout the rush hour time period.

Watch for more information as it becomes available.

Due to a motor vehicle collision, S/B Osborne at Morley is closed. N/B Osborne at Barlet is also closed. Expect delays through rush hour. @WinnipegTMC #traffic — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) March 20, 2019

