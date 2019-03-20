Sections of Osborne Street closed after pedestrian struck by vehicle
A A
Winnipeg police have shut down a section of Osborne Street after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian.
The intersection at southbound Osborne and Morley Avenue is closed, as is northbound Osborne at Bartlet Avenue.
Police told Global News the pedestrian, a male, was sent to hospital in critical condition after being struck around 3 p.m.
READ MORE: Four-year-old girl dies in hospital after being struck by car near Slaw Rebchuk Bridge
Drivers should expect traffic delays throughout the rush hour time period.
Watch for more information as it becomes available.
WATCH: Two vehicle collision on south perimeter closes westbound lanes
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.