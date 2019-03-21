Alexander Skarsgard, Jesse Eisenberg talk ‘The Hummingbird Project’

Stocks. Fibre-optic cables deep underground. High-frequency trading. How are these things related to one another?

In The Hummingbird Project, the latest movie from director Kim Nguyen (Two Lovers and a Bear, Eyes on Juliet), the dots are connected in both humourous and dramatic ways.

Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Jesse Eisenberg and Salma Hayek, the film follows two scheming cousins (Skarsgård, Eisenberg) as they try to construct a 1000-mile-long, four-inch-wide tunnel from Kansas to New Jersey, a move that’ll give them a one-millisecond advantage on transactions at the New York Stock Exchange.

Along the way, of course, things don’t go exactly as planned — some roadblocks are predictable, and others not so much. No spoilers, but suffice it to say this is a type of character Skarsgård has never played before.

Global News sat down with Skarsgård and Eisenberg at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival to chat about the movie, how much knowledge they had about this topic previously and what humanity should be most afraid of.

(You can watch the interview in the video, top.)

‘The Hummingbird Project’ opens in theatres across Canada on March 22.