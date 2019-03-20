Kelowna Rockets finish season after losing tiebreaker game to Kamloops Blazers

The Kelowna Rockets lost 5-1 against the Kamloops Blazers on Tuesday night in a special tiebreaker game to determine which WHL team would get the last playoff spot.

The loss means the season is over for the Rockets.

Kamloops scored first in the second period.

Kyrell Sopotyk got the opening goal at 4:11 for the Blazers on a power play.

Kelowna’s lone marker came at 7:56 in the second period, scored by Mark Liwiski.

While the third period started in a tie, it’s when the Blazers began racking up the points for the definitive win.

Kobe Mohr, Connor Zary and Brodi Stuart each scored goals for Kamloops.

Jermaine Loewen made an empty net goal at 18:29.

Kamloops outshot Kelowna 40-28.

First @TheWHL Tie-Breaker game in the Western Conference in 38 years. How about a 📸 to capture the moment!?!

📸 @tea_mercuri75 pic.twitter.com/naMdPZwCVI — Kamloops Blazers (@blazerhockey) March 20, 2019

The Blazers move on to the playoffs with their first game Friday against the Victoria Royals.

The Rockets are saying goodbye to three 20-year-olds: Matt Barberis, Dalton Gally and Shael Higson.

We'd like to thank our three 20-year-old players; Dalton Gally, @Barbs_27 and Schael Higson for all that they have done for the Rockets and the community of Kelowna. The trio suited up for a combined 686 @TheWHL games! #OnceARocketAlwaysARocket pic.twitter.com/gdLbGRPYB1 — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) March 20, 2019