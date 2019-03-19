Council passes motion to install “bike box” safety zones at 2 busy intersections

Kingston city council has passed a motion that will see the installation of “bike boxes” in the downtown. The first-of-its-kind safety measure will see green-painted “bike boxes” at two major downtown intersections.

The bike box would be a designated area for cyclists and would prevent drivers from turning right on red lights — something that is needed, according to Carla Texeira, an avid cyclist and Kingston resident.

“It’s going to make cyclists more visible, which is a good thing. This is great for everybody’s safety and getting places quicker,” said Texeira.

Texeira, who works at Frontenac Cycle, says biking in town can be tricky.

“Once you get to the Kingston Centre, after that, it’s just best of luck to you,” said Texeira. “I avoid the west.”

The bike boxes would give cyclists a safe place to wait before turning left or right at an intersection. If approved, they would be installed in three locations: southbound at Division and Queen streets, eastbound at Princess and Division streets and northbound in the same intersection.

Ian Semple, director of the city’s Transportation Services Department, says the concept is all part of a bigger plan.

“This fits in with what we’re doing with part of our Active Transportation Master Plan,” said Semple. “Division Street has some cycling lanes, and we’re looking at being able to give cyclists priority.”

Once the bike boxes are painted onto the road, drivers would have to stay behind their two-wheeled counterparts and give cyclists space.

“We don’t want motorists pulling into those areas when a cyclist may be using it,” said Semple.

As part of the installation, there will be an education program for the public, so motorists and cyclists know how to use them.

The city says these bike boxes are just one of a number of changes coming down the road for drivers and cyclists as part of a master plan that city staff hope will bring the Limestone City into the future.