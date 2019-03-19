Florida Georgia Line and The Glorious Sons to play during RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton

Organizers say the RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton will appeal to more than just golf fans.

Purchasing a ticket to the June 3-9 tournament at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club will also give you access to a new concert series, featuring Grammy-nominated duo, Florida Georgia Line (FGL), and Juno award-winning rock band, The Glorious Sons.

“We’ve always had an epic time performing in Canada,” says FGL’s Tyler Hubbard. “Our Canadian fans sure know how to bring the party!”

Hamilton will be the only Canadian tour stop for Florida Georgia Line. They’ll be performing Friday, June 7.

“This is exciting news,” said PGA golfer and 2019 Canadian Open Champion, Dustin Johnson. “I’m a big fan of Florida Georgia Line, and this concert series is a great opportunity to open up this tournament to a whole new fan base.”

The Glorious Sons, who are from Kingston, Ont., will perform Saturday, June 8, at the concert series.

“It’s very exciting to have Florida Georgia Line and The Glorious Sons perform at this year’s RBC Canadian Open,” said Mary DePaoli, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, RBC. “We are committed to creating an unforgettable fan experience, and our new concert series is a unique opportunity to connect golf and music fans of all ages.”

Tickets to the golf tournament and concert series will be available for purchase at RBCCanadianOpen.com on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m.

The Canadian Open’s return to the historic Harry Colt designed course lines up with the 100-year anniversary since Hamilton Golf and Country Club originally first hosted the event. This year marks the sixth time the historic course has played host to Canada’s National Open Championship (1919, 1930, 2003, 2006 and 2012).

