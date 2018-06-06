Canadian Open golf championship will return to Hamilton in 2019 and 2023

The Hamilton Golf and Country Club has once again been selected to host the Canadian Open golf championship.

Golf Canada announced on Wednesday the 124-year-old course in Ancaster will play host to the PGA tournament in 2019 and again in 2023.

Next year’s event will be held on the 100th anniversary of the first time the course hosted Canada’s national open golf championship.”

“Together with our partners at RBC and the PGA Tour, we are extremely proud to be bringing the RBC Canadian Open back to the Hamilton Golf and Country Club in both 2019 and 2023,” said Laurence Applebaum, CEO of Golf Canada.

“There are few courses in the country that can equal Hamilton in terms of excellence and storied history and I am delighted that the club’s membership and the City of Hamilton have joined us to bring the RBC Canadian Open back to Hamilton twice over the next five years.”

The Hamilton Golf and Country Club has hosted the Canadian Open on five other occasions including the first time in 1919. J. Douglas Edgar won the tournament by 16 strokes which remains a PGA Tour record.

Hamilton also hosted the tournament in 1930, 2003, 2206 and 2012.

“Our members are honoured to have the opportunity to help write additional chapters in the long and storied history of Canadian golf and the RBC Canadian Open in 2019 and 2023 and are especially pleased to celebrate a centennial connection in 2019 between our club and Canada’s national open,” said Hamilton Golf and Country Club president Chris Hamel.

Wednesday’s announcement was made possible through a new partnership between the City of Hamilton and Golf Canada. It will result in Canada’s National Sport Federation bringing multiple events and golf championships to the city to complement the two RBC Canadian Opens.

“We are thrilled to welcome the stars of the PGA Tour back in Hamilton for two more years,” said Fred Eisenberger, mayor of Hamilton.

“The RBC Canadian Open is a world-class event and I know our citizens take great pride in hosting the championship here in their backyard.

“In addition, through our partnership with Golf Canada, our region will welcome numerous national and regional golf championships between 2019 and 2023. With a goal to leave an economic, charitable and social legacy through golf, we look forward to becoming a hub community for Canadian Golf.”