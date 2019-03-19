Politics
March 19, 2019 1:09 am

Republican Devin Nunes sues Twitter, ‘Devin Nunes’ Cow’ and ‘Devin Nunes’ mom’ for $250 million

By Staff The Associated Press

Republican Representative from California Devin Nunes speaks at the 46th annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, USA, 01 March 2019.

EPA/ERIK S. LESSER via AP
A A

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California is suing Twitter and several of its users for more than $250 million, accusing them of defamation and negligence.

The defendants include two anonymous parody accounts, “Devin Nunes’ Mom” and “Devin Nunes’ Cow.”

WATCH: Feb. 12 — Nunes says look into alleged FBI bias ‘gets worse and worse’


Story continues below

The suit filed in Virginia accuses Twitter of “knowingly hosting and monetizing content that is clearly abusive, hateful and defamatory.”

Section 230 of the Communication Decency Act provides internet services with immunity from liability for material posted by their users.

READ MORE: Comey says GOP-issued report ruling out Russian collusion is a ‘political document’

Nunes’ suit also accuses Twitter of censoring “viewpoints with which it disagrees” and “shadow-banning conservatives.”

Shadow banning allows users to post freely – but no one else sees their messages.

WATCH: Feb. 4 — Former CIA chief blasts Nunes for abusing power over GOP memo

Twitter has denied doing it, although some political conservatives — including President Donald Trump — remain unconvinced.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Devin Nunes
devin nunes defamation lawsuit
devin nunes defamation lawsuit twitter
devin nunes twitter
devin nunes twitter lawsuit
devin nunes twitter lawsuit defamation
twitter devin nunes
twitter devin nunes lawsuit

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.