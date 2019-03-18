Politics
March 18, 2019 7:57 pm

Pentagon devises long list of military projects that could be cut to pay for border wall

By Alan Fram and Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

March 11: The White House announced it was requesting $8.6 billion for the border wall to help border security officials who are being "overwhelmed" at the U.S.-Mexico land crossing.

A A

The Pentagon has sent a 20-page list of military construction projects to lawmakers who want to know which might be cut to pay for President Donald Trump‘s wall along the Mexican border.

Democrats say the list shows Trump is willing to cut needed defence spending and make the U.S. less secure just to finance his wall.

WATCH: March 11 — Trump budget to include request for $8.6B for border wall, six times what Congress previously approved

They’re suggesting that once lawmakers know which home-state projects could be targeted, they’ll be likelier to vote next week to override Trump’s veto of a measure aimed at preventing the cuts.

Hundreds of projects listed have a combined price tag of around $12.9 billion. Defence Department officials say some projects listed won’t be cut.

READ MORE: Donald Trump wants $8.6 billion for the border wall now — up from $5.7 billion

Trump has declared a national emergency and proposed steering $3.6 billion from military construction to his wall.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
border wall
Border Wall Money
border wall spending
pentagon border wall
pentagon border wall money
pentagon border wall spending
pentagon cuts border wall
pentagon military cuts border wall

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.