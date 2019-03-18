Investigations
March 18, 2019 2:44 pm

Russia Rising, part 8: Interview with Niki Reitmayer

By Europe Bureau Chief  Global News

A Russian flag is reflected in an eye in this picture illustration taken October 4, 2018.

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illutration
In this special episode, Niki Reitmayer, host of This Is Why, and producer of When Life Gives You Parkinson’s speaks with Jeff Semple about the making of Russia Rising, and gets a few updates on the stories covered this season.

Over the past seven episodes, we’ve heard warnings from Russian hackers and former internet trolls:

We investigated cases of Russian spies:

We also learned about assassins and how the Kremlin covers its track by deploying an ancient Russian strategy known as Maskirovka.

READ MORE: Russia Rising, part 5: How the Kremlin uses an ancient strategy called ‘maskirovka’ to sow doubt and confusion

We looked to the stars with Russian astronauts and peered into the country’s future with the young Russians who are building it.

READ MORE: Russia Rising, part 7: Meet the so-called ‘Putin Generation’

And on this special, bonus episode of Russia Rising, we’ll take look back, reflect on the journey and ask where we go from here.

