Multiple people injured in tram shooting in small Netherlands city

Police in the small city of Utrecht, Netherlands, say multiple people are injured after a shooting on a public tram Monday morning.

The city is located about 50 kilometres south of Amsterdam.

“Several shots were fired in a tram and several people were injured. Helicopters are at the scene and no arrests have been made,” said police spokesman Joost Lanshage.

There were no details about the severity of the injuries or the status of the shooter.

Police say they are considering terrorism as a motive.

“We also take into account a possible terrorist motive,” officials said on Twitter.

The shooting took place in a residential neighbourhood around 10:45 a.m.

The tram station stop has been cordoned off as emergency services are at the scene.

