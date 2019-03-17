Bazaar helps raise money for ongoing search to locate Jesse Galganov

Shoppers filled the aisles of a makeshift market set up in a Côte Saint-Luc park building on Sunday.

Family, friends and volunteers held a fundraiser in the name of local resident Jesse Galganov, who went missing in October 2017.

All proceeds from the bazaar will go toward ongoing search efforts to find the young man.

Only 22 years old when he went missing, Galganov has not been seen for nearly a year and a half. He was last seen while travelling in Peru.

His parents have been tirelessly searching ever since.

Galganov’s mother, Alisa Clamen, says she has tried an array of tools and techniques to search for her missing boy.

“By drone, by vehicle, by foot with human remains dogs — I even did a glacier search,” said Clamen.

“Now, we’re in the intelligence phase because no one just disappears.”

The family has hired Magnus International Search & Rescue, an Israeli search team.

Clamen says she has used every cent she has to find her son — “something every mother would do,” she added.

Estimates of the cost of the search climb up over $200 million, according to Clamen.

Sunday’s bazaar had volunteers selling miscellaneous items, from high-end jewelry and coats to toys and gift cards.

All proceeds from the event go towards the Jesse Galganov Fund in partnership with the Missing Children’s Network.

Clamen says that as a mother, the last 17 months have been hell.

However, the outpouring of support from the local Côte Saint-Luc community has been comforting, she says.

Jessica Gian and Kathy Lempert, organizers and friends of the family, were also overwhelmed by the support from the community.

“Everyone came to drop off stuff, saying: ‘What can I do? How can I help?’ It’s incredible,” Gian said.

Several of Galganov’s close friends attended the event in solidarity with the family.

Nathanael Niedermenn says these gatherings help him and others cope with the loss.

“Its been important for us, people who know Jesse, just to stay with one another and maintain our connection through the process,” Niedermenn said.