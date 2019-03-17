London police lift boating ban for Thames River

After dangerous water levels kept would-be boaters at home, London police lifted a boating ban for all parts of the Thames River on Sunday.

The ban was first issued on Friday after the Upper Thames River Conversation Authority (UTRCA) reported hazardous water levels to police.

The levels were blamed, in part, to mild conditions, melting snow, and heavy rain on Thursday and Friday.

The ban covered all portions of the Thames River, along with associated tributaries within London, Ont.

Within two days, the water levels had declined, leaving police to lift the rarely issued boating ban for the city.