Poll finds governing P.E.I. Liberals in trouble ahead of looming election

The governing Liberals on Prince Edward Island are expected to send voters to the polls as early as this spring, but both pollsters and pundits say the Liberals could be in trouble.

A Corporate Research Associates poll released this month suggests the Green party is in the lead, followed by the Progressive Conservatives, with the Liberals in third.

CRA president Margaret Brigley says satisfaction with the government is at 51 per cent, and history has shown governments with levels lower than that tend not to win re-election.

Peter McKenna, a political scientist at the University of Prince Edward Island, says there are serious issues surrounding the leadership of Premier Wade MacLauchlan, and he doesn’t think the Liberals can win with MacLauchlan at the helm.

The government doesn’t have to take voters to the polls until October 7, but there have been indications the Liberals want to go early so they don’t overlap with this fall’s federal election.

The Island economy has been booming, and the Conference Board of Canada says the province will lead the country in economic growth over the next year, but McKenna says there’s a strong desire for change among Island voters.

The current standings in Island legislature are 16 Liberals, eight Tories, two Green and one independent member.