Hudson parade hands out Randy Tieman, Jim Beauchamp Awards to Global and Costello Dancers

The Global Television float is the proud recipient of the first-ever Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade Randy Tieman Memorial Award presented to the media entry that best represents the parade spirit.

In its first year handing our awards, the parade also honoured the Costello Irish Dancers with the inaugural Jim Beauchamp Award for best community entry. The dancers from the school in Vaudreuil, impressed the committee with their energy, precision, and the big smiles on their faces as they danced down the streets of Hudson, a suburb of Montreal, on Saturday.

WATCH: Happy St. Patrick’s Day from Hudson

As for the Global entry, judges were impressed with the effort put in by the local television station with their huge billboard float, the Irish music blasting, and the staff members enthusiastically dancing along and engaging the crowds lining the streets of Hudson for the parade.

The Randy Teiman memorial award was created this year in honour of the late CTV sportscaster who died in October at just 64 years of age. Randy was a longtime supporter of the Hudson parade, serving as its Grand Marshal in 2013, and always enthusiastically promoting the community event that is celebrating its 10th year this year.

WATCH: Montreal sportscaster Randy Tieman dies at 64, remembered as ‘warm and kind’

The Hudson parade has grown exponentially in that time, with upwards of 20,000 people now lining the streets of the small town for the St. Patrick’s parade every year.

Organizers in the town of just 5,000 residents, proudly point out that the town’s population quadruples on parade day.

READ MORE: Hudson gears up for 10th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade with traditional Grand Marshal roast

Global News Senior Anchor Jamie Orchard, who served as Grand Marshal of this year’s Hudson parade, proudly accepted the Randy Tieman award on behalf of her colleagues.

“Our promotions director, Travis Todd works really hard on this entry every year,” Orchard said.

“We absolutely love coming out to Hudson for this event. It is such a warm, welcoming community and it is a true honour to receive this first ever award in the name of a broadcaster we all loved and admired.”