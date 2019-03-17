Montrealers celebrate St. Patrick’s day with annual parade

It’s not every year that St. Patrick’s Day coincides with the annual parade in Montreal.

Could it be the luck of the Irish smiling down on the 196th edition of the parade?

The procession kicks off at noon on Sunday at the corner of Ste-Catherine and Fort Streets, but the route is shorter than in previous years. It will wrap up at Metcalfe Street near Dorchester Square.

As part of the celebrations, more than 100 groups and a total of 15 floats are expected to participate. This includes 17 bands from Quebec and Ontario.

Several roads in the downtown core will be closed to traffic during the day. Montreal police will be on hand to help drivers navigate the detours.

With files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise