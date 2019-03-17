3 injured after multiple shots fired at vehicle in Toronto’s north end
Toronto police say three men were injured after multiple gunshots were fired at a car in the city’s north end Sunday.
Officers responded to a shooting call at around 4:06 a.m. in the area of Jane Street and Trethewey Drive, just south of Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West.
The victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a trauma centre for treatment.
Investigators said stray bullets were found to have gone through a window in a nearby residential building in the area.
There is currently no suspect information.
