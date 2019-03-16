Winnipeg Jets douse Calgary Flames 2-1 in Western Conference showdown

Mark Scheifele scored his 34th goal of the season as the Winnipeg Jets halted the Calgary Flames’ three-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

The Flames needed at least one point to clinch a playoff spot or have Minnesota lose to the New York Rangers in their Saturday game.

Mathieu Perreault scored the game-winning goal for the Jets (42-25-4) and Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves.

Mark Jankowski had a goal for the Flames (43-21-7) and Mike Smith stopped 19 shots.

Winnipeg remains in top spot in the Central Division, three points ahead of Nashville, which was playing in San Jose later in the night. The Flames came into the game in first place in the Pacific Division, one point up on the Sharks.

Scheifele opened the scoring with nine seconds remaining in the first period, using a quick pass from defenceman Ben Chiarot across the front of the crease to beat Smith over his glove.

Blake Wheeler also assisted, giving the captain 19 points in his past 12 games, including eight goals.

The Flames didn’t get a shot on goal in the opening period until just over six minutes in, although Johnny Gaudreau and Jankowski each hit a post.

Shots on goal were 7-7 at the first intermission.

Winnipeg got its third power play of the game when Flames forward Mikael Backlund was assessed a double minor for high sticking Bryan Little, but it was Jankowski who scored shorthanded 15 seconds into the penalty kill when he redirected an Elias Lindholm pass into the net.

Flames defenceman Mark Giordano picked up an assist, extending his point streak to four games. He has five helpers in that span.

But the Jets didn’t waste the rest of the man advantage as Perreault regained Winnipeg’s lead at 10:18 off a rebound. He now has three goals in his past four games after a 14-game scoreless drought.

Calgary had a power play with 3:22 left in the third period after Scheifele was dinged for tripping, but none of its three shots on goal could get by Hellebuyck.

Winnipeg starts a three-game road trip Monday in Los Angeles. Calgary hosts Columbus on Tuesday.