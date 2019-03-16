Lake Country announces two new off-leash dog parks for Central Okanagan

The Central Okanagan will soon be home to two new off-leash dog parks.

This week, Lake Country announced that it will be constructing a one-acre off-leash dog park at the Oyama boat launch, then a five-acre off-leash dog park on Okanagan Centre Road West.

The district said construction for the one-acre park will start in March, with construction for the five-acre park beginning in April.

“Extensive community engagement identified the need to improve the way people with and without dogs share our parks and beaches,” said Greg Buchholz, Lake Country’s director of infrastructure services.

“A proposed off-leash dog park network has been developed for the community with consideration to site suitability, sufficient parking, accessibility, neighbouring land uses and other potential park uses.”

The district said signs will be installed at the parks, though the parks will be closed during construction.

“A lot of people with dogs are enjoying the multi-use pathway along the shoreline of Wood Lake and we’re glad a small off-leash dog park and beach could be included in the design of Pelmewash Parkway last year,” said Mayor James Baker.

“When staff looked closely at the public parkland inventory in Lake Country and the proximity to developed neighbourhoods, they identified opportunities to provide a few different off-leash dog parks and beaches. Issues around safety and conflict, parking, inclusion and access, as well as park amenities were considered in putting together a comprehensive network of off-leash dog parks.”

