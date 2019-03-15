Emergency crews responding to multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401

Ontario Provincial Police says emergency crews are at the scene of a serious collision on Highway 401.

OPP representative Rob Knight said at around 2 p.m. officers were called to a four- or five-car collision eastbound on Highway 401 just before Leslie Street.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that three people were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

READ MORE: 5 injured after head-on crash northeast of Toronto

Toronto fire said two people were trapped in vehicles when they arrived on scene. Fire said they have since been extracted and are conscious and breathing.

OPP said all but one eastbound lanes are closed, and drivers should expect heavy delays on the collectors.

READ MORE: OPP responded to 35 collisions on Highway 401 Tuesday

In footage captured by Global News, motorists were seen doing U-turns at the collector lanes to avoid traffic delays.

More to come.

UPDATE:COLLISION: #Hwy401 EB Collectors approaching Leslie St – One lane is now OPEN. Heavy delays in the Collectors. ^ag — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) March 15, 2019