Traffic
March 15, 2019 3:36 pm
Updated: March 15, 2019 3:45 pm

Emergency crews responding to multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401

By Web Writer  Global News

A multi-vehicle collision has led to massive traffic delays on the eastbound collector's lane on Highway 401 near Leslie Street in North York. Some vehicles can be seen pulling U-turns to maneuver over to the express lanes.

A A

Ontario Provincial Police says emergency crews are at the scene of a serious collision on Highway 401.

OPP representative Rob Knight said at around 2 p.m. officers were called to a four- or five-car collision eastbound on Highway 401 just before Leslie Street.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that three people were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

READ MORE: 5 injured after head-on crash northeast of Toronto

Toronto fire said two people were trapped in vehicles when they arrived on scene. Fire said they have since been extracted and are conscious and breathing.

OPP said all but one eastbound lanes are closed, and drivers should expect heavy delays on the collectors.

READ MORE: OPP responded to 35 collisions on Highway 401 Tuesday

In footage captured by Global News, motorists were seen doing U-turns at the collector lanes to avoid traffic delays.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
highway 401
Highway 401 closure
Highway 401 collision closure
Highway 401 crash
Leslie Street
multi-vehicle collision
Ontario Provincial Police
serious multi-vehicle collision
Toronto Fire
Toronto Paramedic Services
traffic delays

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.