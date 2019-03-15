Event schedule heats up as Juno Awards inch closer

Juno festivities are in full swing with a slew of concerts and music-related events scheduled ahead of the big awards show on Sunday at Budweiser Gardens.

READ MORE: Dundas Place ready for spotlight as JUNO week arrives in London

Concerts at Fanshawe Live on Dundas Place began at noon Friday and several Juno-nominated comedians will be on stage Friday night for a comedy show at the London Music Hall.

Some artists will also be at Masonville Mall on Saturday for meet-and-greets with fans.

“I’m excited,” country album of the year nominee Brett Kissel told 980 CFPL’s sister station Country 104 on Friday.

“I remember stepping into Masonville Mall on one of my first trips to London. I’m really happy to come back here in this type of setting and this type of feeling.”

More than 100 artists will be performing at venues across the city on Friday and Saturday, with several set to perform at the Junos’ side stage Friday night.

On Sunday, that same tent just outside of Budwesier Gardens will become a set for the stars.

READ MORE: Juno-nominated band The Reklaws spending the ‘most Canadian day’ in London

Chris Campbell, the chair of the Juno host committee, is excited about the red carpet viewing party, which is free to the public from 4 to 6 p.m.

“Families get down there, fans get down there. That’s something that hasn’t been done before on this scale where you have this massive tent and they’re allowing in everyone to come in and watch that, be part of that red carpet,” he said.

“I’ve been to the last few red carpets and nothing on this scale has ever been done.”

A full list of events leading up to and including the Juno Awards can be found online.

The 2019 Juno Awards, hosted by Sarah McLachlan, get underway Sunday evening at Budweiser Gardens.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Liny Lamberink.