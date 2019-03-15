Alberta and Saskatchewan win U Sports men’s hockey quarterfinals

National player of the year Luke Philp scored two goals as the top-seeded Alberta Golden Bears beat the host Lethbridge Pronghorns 7-1 in a U Sports men’s hockey quarterfinal on Thursday night.

Ben Carroll, Cole Sanford, Sawyer Lange, Trevor Cox and Brandon Magee also scored for the defending champion Golden Bears.

Connor Sanvido replied for the Pronghorns.

The Golden Bears will face the No. 5 Saskatchewan Huskies in a semifinal on Saturday.

Carson Stadnyk scored two goals to lead the Huskies to a 6-1 win over the No. 4 Guelph Gryphons in the opening quarterfinal on Thursday.

Levi Cable, Logan McVeigh, Wyatt Johnson and Evan Fiala also scored for the Huskies, while Collin Shirley had four assists.

Scott Simmonds was the lone Gryphon to beat Huskies goalie Taran Kozun.

Guelph outshot the Huskies 32-27, but Saskatchewan was far better on special teams, going 3 for 4 on the power play while killing off the Gryphons’ three chances with the man advantage.

“Special teams and goaltending is probably going to be the difference in a one-game competition or championship like this and ours was a little bit dead in the last game of the Canada West finals,” Huskies coach Dave Adolph said. “We got a little life (Thursday), and hopefully it continues.”

Friday’s quarterfinals pit the No. 2 New Brunswick Varsity Reds against the No. 7 Carleton Ravens and the No. 3 Queen’s Gaels versus the No. 6 St. Francis Xavier X-Men.

The final is Sunday.