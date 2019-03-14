Spring melt starts in Calgary, clogging catch basins and flooding some city streets

As we finally bask in the glory of above-zero temperatures in Calgary, the warm-up means snow around the city is finally starting to melt.

If your street is starting to look more like a small lake, you aren’t alone.

The City of Calgary said 311 has received about 250 reports of blocked catch basins this week and with more warm weather on the way, it expects that number to climb.

According to Global News meteorologist Tiffany Lizée, temperatures next week will reach double digits. Next Wednesday is expected to be the warmest so far this year, with Calgary possibly reaching 20 C highs.

City officials said the melt started about a week earlier last year and staff were swamped with more than 1,200 blocked catch basin calls at the time.

What should you do if your catch basin is blocked? The city said the most efficient curse of action is to report it using the 311 app and snapping a photo to show how bad it is.

Crews are out in full force trying to clear the basins as fast as possible, the city said. Officials said priority is given to areas where property is being damaged by the overflow of water.