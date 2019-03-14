Lori Loughlin productions halted in Vancouver, company says ‘hundreds’ of job losses to follow

Hallmark Cards said it’s cutting ties with actor Lori Loughlin after she was implicated in the U.S. college admissions scam, and production has halted on projects she was working on in Vancouver.

President of Front Street Pictures Charles Cooper said Loughlin was the star of 16 TV movies in the Garage Sale Mystery franchise.

He said production on the latest project in that franchise has been halted as a result of an indictment that claims Loughlin paid $500,000 to have her daughters designated as rowing recruits at the University of Southern California — despite the fact that they aren’t rowers.

Cooper said there will be hundreds of job losses as a result.

He said there’s no plans as of yet to revive the franchise with a new star at the helm.

Garage Sale Mystery: Three Little Murders was due to wrap production on Mar. 21.

“While this is unfortunate for the fans of the Garage Sale Mysteries franchise, as well as the cast, crew and vendors working on the show, this was a necessary course of action,” Cooper said.

Hallmark severed ties with Loughlin on Thursday, although initial reports said Loughlin would be allowed to return to Vancouver after posting a $1 million bond.

Global BC has reached out to representatives of unions for local TV and film workers for comment.

The college admissions scam has other ties to Vancouver: prominent Vancouver-based businessman and philanthropist David Sidoo is among those implicated in the scandal.

Sidoo is alleged to have paid an individual $200,000 to take the SATs for his two sons in 2011 and 2012. Sidoo is also accused of paying someone to take high school exams at Vancouver’s St. George’s School.

Sidoo stepped down from executive positions at two Vancouver-based companies Thursday morning. East West Petroleum Ltd. said in a press release that Sidoo is no longer president and CEO of the company, but will continue to act as a director.

He is also president of Advantage Lithium Ltd., which announced Thursday that Sidoo would be taking a temporary leave of absence.