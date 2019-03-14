OSPCA appeals for info about ‘extremely emaciated’ dog found in Ottawa

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is asking the public to help it find the owner of an “extremely emaciated” Labrador-cross dog that was found in Nepean in Ottawa’s southwest end in late February.

“The dog’s hips, spine and ribs were visibly protruding,” the OSPCA said in a news release on Thursday.

A passerby reported the starved, “brindle-coloured” male dog to the OSPCA on Feb. 28 after seeing it roaming around a parking lot on Stonefield Private — near the intersection of Prince of Wales Drive and Strandherd Drive in the community of Barrhaven.

The dog has been examined by a veterinarian and is “receiving the necessary care required,” the OSPCA said in its statement.

The animal welfare organization believes the dog is between one and two years old. It wasn’t wearing a collar, nor was it microchipped, according to the OSPCA.

The organization trying to locate the dog’s owner and urges anyone with any information about “the circumstances surrounding the condition in which he was found” to come forward.

Information about the dog can be reported through the animal cruelty hotline at 310-SPCA (7722).