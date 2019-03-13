Beto O’Rourke to seek the Democratic presidential nomination, TV station and source say

Beto O’Rourke will seek the Democratic nomination to run for U.S. president, a source close to his campaign and an El Paso TV station said Wednesday.

O’Rourke, a former congressman who lost a Texas Senate seat to incumbent Ted Cruz in the 2018 midterm elections, confirmed his run in a text to NBC affiliate station KTSM.

“I’m really proud of what El Paso did and what El Paso represents,” he wrote.

“It’s a big part of why I’m running. This city is the best example of this country at its best.”

Meanwhile, a source tied to O’Rourke’s campaign confirmed to Reuters that the ex-congressman would be running.

The candidate is expected to officially announce his run on Thursday morning.

