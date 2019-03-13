Politics
March 13, 2019 9:24 pm

Beto O’Rourke to seek the Democratic presidential nomination, TV station and source say

By Global News

Feb. 11: Former Texas Democratic Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke held a rally Monday night in El Paso, in which he said that violent crime is lower in cities along the U.S.-Mexico border than it is in other cities further inland.

A A

Beto O’Rourke will seek the Democratic nomination to run for U.S. president, a source close to his campaign and an El Paso TV station said Wednesday.

O’Rourke, a former congressman who lost a Texas Senate seat to incumbent Ted Cruz in the 2018 midterm elections, confirmed his run in a text to NBC affiliate station KTSM.

READ MORE: Beto O’Rourke has made a decision about seeking the Democratic presidential nomination

“I’m really proud of what El Paso did and what El Paso represents,” he wrote.

“It’s a big part of why I’m running. This city is the best example of this country at its best.”

WATCH: Feb. 11 — Beto O’Rourke says Trump offered ‘lies’ during SOTU ‘about El Paso being dangerous’

Meanwhile, a source tied to O’Rourke’s campaign confirmed to Reuters that the ex-congressman would be running.

READ MORE: Trump says potential 2020 rival Beto O’Rourke has ‘a great first name’ but not much else

The candidate is expected to officially announce his run on Thursday morning.

WATCH: Supporters of Beto O’Rourke gear up to host a rally in El Paso, Texas

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2020 US presidential campaign
2020 us presidential election
beto democratic presidential nomination
Beto O'Rourke
beto o'rourke democratic nomination
beto o'rourke democratic presidential nomination
beto o'rourke nomination democratic
Beto O’Rourke for president
Beto O’Rourke president
Democratic Party
democratic presidential nomination
Texas Senate

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.