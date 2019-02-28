Beto O’Rourke has made a decision about seeking the Democratic presidential nomination

Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke says he has made a decision about whether to seek the Democratic nomination for president and will announce his plans soon, the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday.

People close to O’Rourke told the newspaper they expected he would add his name to the growing field of Democrats seeking to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in 2020.

“Amy and I have made a decision about how best we can serve our country,” O’Rourke said in a statement to the newspaper, which a member of his staff confirmed to Reuters. “We are excited to share it with everyone soon.” The staff member declined to answer questions on O’Rourke‘s specific plans.

KTRK also reported O’Rourke making a decision, but he said he wanted to “make the announcement to everyone at the same time.

“I want to do it the right way.”

O’Rourke, 46, rose to national prominence last year when he narrowly lost his bid to defeat Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

He has previously said he will decide by the end of February if he would launch a White House campaign, and speculation around his plans mounted this month after several high-profile public appearances.

He sat for an interview with Oprah Winfrey in New York and held a rival rally to decry Trump’s immigration policy as the president promoted his planned border wall in El Paso.

He also visited the general election battleground state of Wisconsin.