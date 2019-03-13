New Saskatchewan bus service making travel easier for people with disabilities

A new bus service is trying to fill the void left after the province lost Saskatchewan Transportation Company (STC) in 2017 and Greyhound stopped service in Western Canada in October 2018.

Affordable Rides launched about two weeks ago, providing Saskatchewan residents with a bit of optimism — especially those with disabilities.

The new transportation company provides rides to and from Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

Affordable Rides operates with only one bus which has room for 22 passengers, including two seats accessible to wheelchairs.

“We are definitely looking to expand our routes to Weyburn, Estevan, Moose Jaw and Swift Current, and out east, Yorkton and those other areas,” said Andre Cespedes, owner of Affordable Rides.

“But we need more buses.”

Despite its limitations, the service is providing transportation to a number of residents who need special care.

“They’re happy, because they have no other means of transportation. I’m glad I can fill that void for the time being, but I can only do so much between Regina and Prince Albert,” Cespedes said.

“If I had more buses, I could take on additional areas where people who need wheelchair accessibility could use the service.”

Regina resident Charlene Eger relies on a wheelchair for mobility and with family in Saskatoon, the lack of transportation was been difficult on her.

“When I got word that [STC] was closing, it was like someone pulled a rug out from underneath me and I felt imprisoned,” Eger said.

“Now that we’ve got Affordable Rides and I can get to Saskatoon and see my family, I feel like my life is back.”

