Hudson-Oka ice bridge wraps up operations after brief winter season

After briefly opening for the end of winter, a popular ice bridge in Quebec’s Montérégie region is officially closed for the season.

“We would like to thank you for your presence during these five beautiful weeks,” the owners of the bridge wrote in a message on social media.

The bridge officially wraps up operations for the year at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The ice-coated structure, which links Hudson with Oka, eases the commute from the North Shore to the Island of Montreal by offering motorists an easy way across the Ottawa River.

The owners of the bridge were bracing for a rough season since warmer weather prevented the public from safely using it in January. It finally opened in February.

Cars are usually able to roll across the river for the months of January, February and March — if weather permits.

In the past 10 years, the bridge was forced to close for three separate years because the weather couldn’t produce sufficiently thick ice.

