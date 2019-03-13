London sports roundup, March 13: Lightning win again, Nationals win, Falcons set for Nationals

The London Lightning won their eighth game in a row on Wednesday, beating the Express 115-106 in Windsor.

The victory allowed the Lightning to keep pace with the St. John’s Edge atop the Central Division. Both teams have records of 20-16.

A.J. Gaines had 22 points off the bench for London to lead all Lightning scorers. Marcus Capers recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Mo Bolden scored 19.

Chris Jones of Windsor had 32 points to lead all scorers.

Windsor sits in fourth place in the Central and got some help from the Edge, who beat the fifth-place K-W Titans 101-97. London will visit the Titans on Saturday night.

READ MORE: Around the OHL: Playoff races and a chat with Saginaw head coach Chris Lazary

Nationals take Game 1

The London Nationals began their second round series in the GOJHL playoffs with a 6-2 win over the LaSalle Vipers at the Sports Centre at Western Fair District. London got a goal and two assists from Max Vinogradov to lead the offence and a goal and an assist each from James Turner and Austin Jeffers. The Nationals have won three straight Western Conference championships. They defeated the St. Thomas Stars in five games in the opening round.

The Komoka Kings are into the second round for the first time since they were the Petrolia Jets in 2005-06. They go to Leamington on Thursday, March 14 for their series opener with the Flyers. Komoka upset Chatham in five games in round one. Game 2 will be in Komoka on Saturday, March 16 at 7:15.

READ MORE: London sports roundup, March 7: Knights GM Mark Hunter named manager with Hockey Canada program

London Jr Knights at OHL Cup

On Tuesday, Brett Harrison scored the only goal of the game and Michael Simpson earned the shutout as the London Jr. Knights beat the Guelph Jr. Gryphons 1-0 in a wild card game to make it to the 2019 OHL Cup tournament. Wednesday didn’t start quite the same way for the minor midget Jr. Knights as they ran into the Toronto Marlboros and lost 6-1 in their opening game. William German scored the goal for London. Tucker Robertson had two goals and an assist for the Marlies.

WATCH: Adrien Beraldo enjoys being a member of the Kingston Frontenacs (Jan. 17)

Exeter trying to clinch Yeck Division title

The Exeter Hawks are a win away from moving on to the PJHL’s Western Conference final. They lead the Dorchester Dolphins three games to one with game five on Friday, March 15 at 7:30 in Dorchester. The winner of the series between the Dolphins and the Hawks will face either Lakeshore or Essex. Lakeshore leads that series 3-1.

READ MORE: Fanshawe Falcons men’s volleyball capture first-ever national gold

Falcons’ women’s basketball team ready for nationals

After breaking records through a 23-1 run to the national championship, the Fanshawe women’s basketball team is set to take their shot at the best of the best in women’s Canadian College basketball. The CCAA championship begins Thursday, March 14 in Ste. Foy, P.Q. and the number one ranked Falcons will get their first test in a quarter-final game at 8:30 p.m. against the Keyano Huskies of Alberta. Keyano brings a 16-8 record into the game.