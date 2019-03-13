Paul Manafort facing 16 new charges in N.Y. in alleged mortgage fraud scheme

Paul Manafort, who has already been sentenced to prison time in two separate cases, has been indicted on additional criminal charges in New York.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office says Manafort is facing 16 charges related to an alleged “year-long residential mortgage fraud scheme” in which he and others allegedly falsified records to obtain millions of dollars.

The charges against Manafort, who once served as U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign manager, include residential mortgage fraud and attempted residential mortgage fraud, conspiracy, scheming to defraud and falsifying business records.

Cyrus R. Vance Jr., the Manhattan district attorney, said the charges were laid as a result of an investigation that was launched two years ago.

“No one is beyond the law in New York,” Vance said in a statement. “Following an investigation commenced by our office in March 2017, a Manhattan grand jury has charged Mr. Manafort with state criminal violations, which strike at the heart of New York’s sovereign interests, including the integrity of our residential mortgage market.”

The indictment comes the same day a federal judge sentenced Manafort to an additional three and a half years of prison on conspiracy charges related to his foreign lobbying work and witness tampering.

Last week, he also received a nearly four-year sentence in a separate case in Virginia for financial crimes.

—With files from the Associated Press