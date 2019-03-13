Trump orders ban on all Boeing 737 MAX 8 flights in U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the country will ground Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 9 planes.

“We’re going to be issuing an emergency order of prohibition regarding all flights of the 737 MAX 8 and 737 MAX 9,” Trump said.

“Safety is our paramount concern,” the president added, while speaking to reporters.

He said any plane currently in the air will go to its destination and then be grounded.

The move comes amid mounting pressure to ground the Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes, which have been involved in two catastrophic crashes in the past six months. Over the weekend, an Ethiopian Airlines crash killed 157 people, while in October a Lion Air accident left 189 dead.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration was among the last in the world to ban the aircraft. Canada issued the directive just hours earlier.

“Boeing is an incredible company. They are working very, very hard right now and hopefully they’ll quickly come up with an answer,” Trump said.

Boeing responded to FAA’s decision in a statement just after Trump’s announcement, saying it still has “full confidence” in its aircraft.

“We are supporting this proactive step out of an abundance of caution,” the statement added. “Safety is a core value at Boeing for as long as we have been building airplanes; and it always will be.”

The grounding of the aircraft has resulted in airlines around the world cancelling and rescheduling flights.