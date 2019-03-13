2nd fire at Westmount residence being investigated as arson

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating a fire that broke out in the City of Westmount on Wednesday morning.

The blaze began inside a home on Edgehill Road around 1:30 a.m.

According to police, it appears that someone threw a Molotov cocktail through a window on the ground floor of the single-family home.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which caused an estimated $50,000 in damages.

Last October, a car at the home was also set on fire, according to authorities.

Officers say no one was home at the time of the fire.