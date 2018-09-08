Public parks, green spaces go smoke-free in Westmount

Beginning Saturday, those hoping to enjoy a smoke outdoors won’t be able to light up or vape in Westmount.

A new bylaw, adopted on Tuesday, prohibits smoking in the city’s public parks and green spaces.

In a statement issued by the city, smoking is defined as “to burn tobacco or herbs, or to generate a vapour in the case of electronic cigarettes, by inhaling the smoke of the vapour produced through the mouth or nostrils.”

The bylaw was adopted to ensure residents can make full use of public spaces without having to worry about the effects of second-hand smoke.

The legalization of marijuana on Oct. 1 was also a factor that prompted the change.

“With the approaching legalization of marijuana use, we want to make sure Westmount residents enjoy the best possible use of their local green spaces through a ban on the smoking of any substance in those areas,” said Westmount Mayor Christina M. Smith.

The city says signs will be installed in parks warning residents of the changes, and public security officers will also be carrying out public awareness campaigns over the next month.

Fines for a first offence range between $50 and $1,000.

Public security officers and Montreal police will be responsible for enforcing the bylaw.