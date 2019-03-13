Thousands left in the dark after massive London power outage

Thousands of Londoners were left in the dark Wednesday morning thanks to a widespread power outage.

Large chunks of central and west London have been impacted with London Hydro’s Nancy Hutton confirming roughly 25,000 customers are offline.

Hutton says they’re still working to confirm the cause of the outage and there’s currently no timeline to restore power.

Citizen reporters tell 980 CFPL there are a number of intersections where traffic lights are out. Drivers are reminded to treat those intersections as four-way stops and to use caution.

