Negotiations underway to bring Winter X Games to Calgary: sources

The Winter X Games could be on their way to Calgary.

Sources tell Global News negotiations are underway to bring the annual extreme sports event to Alberta.

It’s expected Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi will announce the City has secured exclusive Canadian rights to the event at an 8:30 a.m. media availability at the Calgary Stampede on Wednesday.

He’ll be joined by Alberta Minister of Culture and Tourism Ricardo Miranda and Tourism Calgary CEO Cindy Ady.

The Winter X Games is a four-day event hosted by ESPN and first launched in 1997. It features skiing and snowboarding events including Big Air, Slopestyle and Superpipe.

The Winter X Games were first televised in 2002, and have grown in popularity and in scale since then. The event, which is usually held in late January, is now held in international venues throughout the world.

Sources tell Global News it’s hoped if negotiations are successful, the Winter X Games could be held in Calgary annually.

The first-ever X Games were held in the summer of 1995 in Newport, Rhode Island.