Calgary invites Canadian football fans to ‘experience the energy’ at Grey Cup 2019

CFL fans are being invited to “experience the energy” in Calgary as the city plays host to the 2019 championship game, the Grey Cup.

The 2019 Grey Cup Festival will be focused at Stampede Park before the big game is played at McMahon Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24.

The Calgary Stampeders hope to defend their 2018 CFL championship on home turf.

Festival events include a kick-off party on Wednesday, Nov. 20, a 140,000 square-foot outdoor street festival, the Shaw CFL Awards at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday, Nov. 21, and the Grey Cup Gala at the Saddledome on Friday, Nov. 22.

Saturday, Nov. 23 features the first-ever Grey Cup Rodeo, to be held at Stampede Corral.

Team parties — a Grey Cup tradition — will be held in BMO Centre and the Big Four.

Both the Grey Cup Festival and the 107th Grey Cup will be presented by Calgary-based Shaw Communications. The Government of Alberta, city of Calgary and Tourism Calgary join Shaw in presenting the festival.

“The Grey Cup Festival will bring together Calgarians and thousands of visitors to celebrate our amazing city,” Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda said in a statement.

“Last year, this boost in tourism infused approximately $80 million into Edmonton’s economy, and I am glad that Calgary has the chance to benefit from this exciting sporting event as well.”

Tickets for the Grey Cup go on sale to the general public on May 7. The CFL season starts in Edmonton on May 26.

The 2020 Grey Cup will be played in Regina, and Hamilton is due to host the Grey Cup and festivities in 2021.