Hamilton police seize drugs, weapons, cash after warrant executed in north end
Illicit drugs, prohibited weapons and money have been seized by Hamilton police, after a search warrant was executed at a north end residence.
On Thursday, March 7, police executed two search warrants at a property in the Barton Street East and Gage Avenue area, in relation to illicit drugs sales.
Police seized a large quantity of cocaine, along with fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine valued at just over $46,000 along with prohibited weapons and another $3,000 in cash.
As a result of the investigation, a 38-year-old woman and 30-year-old man, both from Hamilton, are now facing numerous drug and weapons charges.
Police say Hamilton has seen an increase in the number of shootings since the beginning of January 2019, which have mostly been attributed to drug trafficking.
