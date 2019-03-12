Toronto police searching for 26-year-old man missing since February

Toronto police are searching for a 26-year-old man last seen in the city’s east end in late February.

Police said Sean Frost was last seen on Feb. 12 at around 6:45 a.m. in the area of Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street east.

According to a statement from officers, it’s believed Frost was going to the St. George Street and Bloor Street West area.

Investigators said Frost is also known to visit the London, Ont., area.

Police said they are concerned for his safety.

Frost is a former gang leader who now works as a motivational speaker and youth educator. He spoke to Global News in September about gang and gun violence in Toronto.

Officers described as Frost has being five-foot-seven, weighing 146 pounds and having a slim build and short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

0312 13:35 Missing Man, Coxwell Avenue And Gerrard Street East Area, Sean Frost, 26 https://t.co/VPTxNXmReC — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) March 12, 2019