Weather
March 12, 2019 3:35 pm
Updated: March 12, 2019 3:38 pm

Snowfall warning for B.C.’s Boundary, Kootenay regions

By Online Journalist  Global News

A webcam photo of Kootenay Pass, between Salmo and Creston. The pass has an elevation of 1,781 metres.

DriveBC
A snowfall warning has been issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior, from the Boundary region to the Kootenays.

Environment Canada is projecting heavy snow for mountain passes along Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass, with 20 centimetres projected.

A webcam photo of Bombi Pass, approximately 22 kilometres southeast of Castlegar. The pass has an elevation of 1,215 metres.

DriveBC

WATCH BELOW: (Aired March 8, 2019) March madness? B.C.’s south coast hit with another blast of winter weather

“A slow-moving frontal system will continue to give snow to the area today,” the national weather service said in its warning that was issued just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday. “Additional snowfall amounts up to 10 cm can be expected to fall before easing later this evening.”

Environment Canada added that motorists should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, and that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

The latest road conditions are available at DriveBC.

