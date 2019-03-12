Bedford teacher recognized for using CPR to save husband’s life

A teacher at Basinview Drive Community School in Bedford, N.S. is receiving recognition for saving her husband’s life.

On Dec. 14, 2018, Kyle Schmeisser returned home complaining of chest pain after playing hockey.

READ MORE: Two B.C. teachers save life of Grade 8 student

“I was having quite a bit of chest pain, and pain down the arm,” he said.

He told his wife, Tricia, that it was indigestion.

“He said it was going across his chest and he said it was going into his left arm,” said Tricia.

“I said that’s not indigestion, that’s your heart.”

Tricia says the couple was at the front of their home debating what to do. She wanted to call 911, but Kyle wanted her to drive him to the hospital. That’s when he collapsed near their front door.

“I immediately called [911] and it was them who walked me through what to do,” she said.

WATCH: Nova Scotia defibrillator registry working for those that need it

Tricia says while she suspected he was having a heart attack, it also looked more like a seizure, and she wasn’t aware right away that he was not breathing.

“They asked me if I had an AED and at that moment I knew I had to flip him over,” she recalled.

“I didn’t do it text book, I didn’t make sure his head was cradled or anything, I just rolled him over and started chest compressions.”

Sylvain Jacquard was one of the paramedics who arrived on scene and says Tricia’s efforts made all the difference in how things turned out.

“She did a fantastic job, doing these things under pressure are extremely difficult, especially on a family member” said Jacquard.

“She did an amazing job. Kyle’s around because of her efforts.”

At a surprise ceremony at the school Tuesday, Tricia was recognized for those efforts. She was presented with an award from St. John’s Ambulance, a certificate from the city for her courageous and heroic efforts, as well as a Certificate of Merit from her MP.

A teacher at Basinview Drive Community School was recognized today for her role in saving her husband’s life. Tricia Schmeisser performed CPR on her husband, who was in cardiac arrest, as they wanted for EHS to arrive. pic.twitter.com/33UHKBOrh4 — Alicia Draus (@Alicia_Draus) March 12, 2019

Her husband, friends, family and the first responders who were there in December were all on hand for the ceremony.

“I think it’s extremely appropriate,” said her husband Kyle about her awards.

While Kyle says he doesn’t remember much of what happened that day, he does know how lucky he was to have his wife was by his side.

“Just very very thankful she was there and knew what to do,” he said.

The pair has been married for 11 years and say the whole experience has strengthened their relationship and given them a new perspective.

“I’ll be doing something at the kids’ hockey game or something, thinking, ‘Oh my gosh I’m lucky to be here,'” said Kyle.

“If Trish wasn’t there and she didn’t respond so quickly, I wouldn’t be watching my kids play hockey.”

“We’re trying to spend more time as a family, do more things with the kids and just embrace what we have,” said Tricia.

The couple is also highlighting the importance of having first aid training.

READ MORE: Halifax woman runs defibrillator to a patient in need, with help from registry

“We never though we’d be doing first aid in our front hall,” said Tricia.

“I was very thankful at that moment I have that training.”

Kyle says he and some of the men he was playing hockey with that fateful day will be taking a first aid course in April.

“So that we all have it, so that if anything happens, we’re ready to act like Trish did that day,” he said.