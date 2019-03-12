Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin indicted in alleged Ivy League college admissions scheme

Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman and Full House‘s Lori Loughlin have been indicted for allegedly taking part in a scheme involving parents who paid bribes of up to US$6 million to get their children into elite colleges such as Yale and Harvard.

The racketeering conspiracy charges unveiled Tuesday were also brought against athletic coaches at schools including Wake Forest University, Georgetown University and the University of Southern California.

Authorities say the coaches accepted bribes in exchange for admitting students as athletes, regardless of their ability.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber says he’s ‘been struggling a lot,’ asks fans for prayers

Prosecutors say parents paid an admissions consultant $25 million from 2011 through February 2019 to bribe coaches and administrators to label their children as recruited athletes to boost their chances of getting into schools.

Prosecutors allege that fake athletic profiles were also created to make students look like strong high school athletes when they actually weren’t.

Authorities say the consulting company also bribed administrators of college entrance exams to allow a Florida man to take the tests on behalf of students or replace their answers with his.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez engaged

The indictment was filed by the United States attorney for the District of Massachusetts, and the documents outlining the racketeering conspiracy charges were unsealed on March 12.

In total, roughly 50 individuals — including Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, as well as business executives — have been charged.

Those arrested include two SAT/ACT administrators, one exam proctor, nine coaches at elite schools, one college administrator and 33 parents according to Andrew Lelling, the US Attorney for Massachusetts.

Defendant William Singer was paid roughly $25 million dollars by parents to help their children get in to schools. Singer helped pay individuals money to take the exams or help improve their scores after.

READ MORE: Man produces tape he says appears to show R. Kelly abusing young girls, but lawyer isn’t certain

The actresses are charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

The unsealed documents allege that Huffman and her husband, William H. Macy, “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000…to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter. Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so.”

The documents also say that Loughlin and her husband “agreed to pay bribes totalling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

LORI LOUGHLIN – Criminal cover sheet pic.twitter.com/TcYr2fzS9I — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 12, 2019

ARREST WARRANT for Felicity Huffman pic.twitter.com/Qz6hoWhTmz — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 12, 2019

In most cases, the students did not know their admission to the schools was contingent on a bribe.

READ MORE:

During a press conference on Tuesday, Lelling said the college admissions scam is a nationwide scheme, but there were several connections to the Boston area.

“It appears to be a conspiracy nationwide in scope,” he told reporters. “There are several connections to the Boston area. So fake test scores, for example, were submitted to Boston College, Boston University and Northeastern.”

—With files from the Associated Press