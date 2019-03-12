Traffic
March 12, 2019 2:39 am
Updated: March 12, 2019 2:40 am

Fatal crash investigated near Salmon Arm

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Investigators at the scene of a fatal crash south of Salmon Arm on Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

Global Okanagan
One person is dead following a crash south of Salmon Arm on Monday afternoon.

A cube van collided with a sedan on Highway 97B near Hudson Road at around 2:30 p.m.

The occupant of the sedan was killed in the crash, according to RCMP.

The highway was closed for several hours while the crash scene was investigated and cleared.

“The cause of the collision is under investigation and nothing has been ruled out at this early stage,” Corp. Mike Halskov said.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call traffic services in Revelstoke at 250-344-2221.

 

 

