Those Old Radio Shows March 15 – 16

Friday, March 15:

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 12, The Courtship of Anna May Lamour; FBI in Peace and War – The Realistic Touch

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Lydia

Hour 3: Casey Crime Photographer – The Fix; Have Gun Will Travel – Assignment in Stone’s Crossing

Hour 4: The Shadow – The Ghost of Captain Bayloe; Escape – Fall of the House of Usher

Saturday, March 16:

Hour 1: Our Miss Brooks – Spring Cleaning; Jack Benny – Spring Clean

Hour 2: Gunsmoke – Spring Term; The Lone Ranger – Spring Roundup

Hour 3: Life of Riley – Spring Fever; Life of Riley – Riley’s Leave for Brooklyn Vacation

Hour 4: Great Gildersleeve – Springtime in Summerfeld; Amos and Andy – California Vacation

Hour 5: Our Miss Brooks – Spring Garden; Father Knows Best – Spring Cleaning

