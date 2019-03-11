Those Old Radio Shows March 15 – 16

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 12, The Courtship of Anna May Lamour; FBI in Peace and War – The Realistic Touch
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Lydia
Hour 3: Casey Crime Photographer – The Fix; Have Gun Will Travel – Assignment in Stone’s Crossing
Hour 4: The Shadow – The Ghost of Captain Bayloe; Escape – Fall of the House of Usher
Hour 1: Our Miss Brooks – Spring Cleaning; Jack Benny – Spring Clean
Hour 2: Gunsmoke – Spring Term; The Lone Ranger – Spring Roundup
Hour 3: Life of Riley – Spring Fever; Life of Riley – Riley’s Leave for Brooklyn Vacation
Hour 4: Great Gildersleeve – Springtime in Summerfeld; Amos and Andy – California Vacation
Hour 5: Our Miss Brooks – Spring Garden; Father Knows Best – Spring Cleaning
